Man convicted in death of off-duty police officer sentenced

The getaway driver convicted in the 2011 murder of an off-duty Chicago police officer has been sentenced to 84 years in prison.
Edgardo Colon was arrested was charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Officer Clifton Lewis.
The 41-year-old Lewis was working as a security guard at a West Side convenience store when he was killed trying to break up a robbery.
The 40-year-old Colon was convicted in July of murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery. Prosecutors said Colon acted as the driver while two accomplices entered the store and fatally shot Lewis as he took cover behind the counter and returned fire. The gunmen escaped with money and Lewis' weapon.
Cook County Circuit Judge Judge Erica Reddick on Friday said in sentencing Colon the slaying left an "utter hole" for Lewis' family.
Two others allegedly involved in the shooting, Alexander Villa and Tyrone Clay, are awaiting trial.
Comments