Northern Cheyenne council votes to oust tribal president

The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council has unanimously voted to remove the tribe's president from office, but the reservation's top elected official is refusing to leave.
The Billings Gazette reports https://goo.gl/5YrbJU the council voted 9-0 Friday to remove Jace Killsback. The hearing stemmed from a formal complaint against Killsback filed by Councilman Dana Eaglefeathers alleging "gross neglect" of his duties and arguing he had violated the tribe's bylaws.
Killsback says Friday's vote violated a tribal court ruling Thursday.
The tribe's Constitutional Court sided with Killsback, declaring Eaglefeathers' complaint against him was "constitutionally defective," because it was not sworn to under oath and because it did not include enough detail to give the president "adequate notice of the allegations" against him.
Killsback says he has no intention of recognizing Friday's hearing.
