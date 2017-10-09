Mesa police fatally shoot an armed woman threatening suicide

Police in Mesa say a woman has been fatally shot after she threatened to commit suicide and refused to drop a handgun.
The name and age of the woman haven't been released.
Mesa police say the woman ran from officers Saturday night and they tried to talk to her at an apartment south of U.S. 60.
They noticed she was holding a handgun and told her to drop the weapon, but she didn't comply.
The officers then fired bean bags at the woman to try to disarm her, but that tactic didn't work.
Police say the woman turned toward the officers, who felt threatened and fired their guns.
A Mesa Fire Department crew treated the woman at the scene and took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
