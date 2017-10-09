National Politics

Man killed after charging at Kansas officers identified

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 7:13 AM

GARDEN CITY, Kan.

Authorities have identified a southwest Kansas man killed by officers last week after he charged at them.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the man was 29-year-old Cristino Umana-Garcia, of Garden City.

The KBI says the shooting happened Thursday after authorities received a call about a man who began acting erratically when his vehicle became stuck on a rural road about 15 miles southwest of Garden City. The release says Umana-Garcia was armed with a knife and held the weapon to his throat before locking himself in his vehicle.

He is accused of charging at officers after emerging from the vehicle. A Finney County sheriff's deputy and Garden City police officer then fired at Umana-Garcia, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:08

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers
Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 1:21

Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman
A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 2:01

A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game

View More Video