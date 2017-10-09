The Latest: Prosecutor: Beating not planned racial attack

The Latest on guilty pleas in a 2014 restaurant beating (all times local):
10:30 p.m.
A Mississippi prosecutor says the beating of a white man outside a restaurant in 2014 by three black men wasn't a premeditated racial attack.
District Attorney Scott Colom adds in a statement that it wasn't based on the victim's military service either, saying he'll disclose the motive when the final defendant is sentenced Friday.
Marquavious McMillian and Kent Davis entered guilty pleas Monday in West Point to aggravated assault on Ralph Weems IV.
The attack followed a confrontation at a Waffle House where Weems' friend said they were told whites were unsafe as protests flared after a black man's shooting by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Weems and his friend went to a nearby Huddle House, where Weems was attacked.
Colom says McMillian was sentenced Monday to serve two years in prison. Davis will be sentenced Friday.
Courtez McMillian of Okolona pleaded guilty in April and was released after being jailed for 20 months.
___
7:15 p.m.
All three black men indicted in a 2014 attack on a white man outside a restaurant in northeast Mississippi have now pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. The attack in West Point appeared to have a racial element and happened as protests roiled the nation in wake of a black man's shooting by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.
The Commercial Dispatch reports that Marquavious McMillian and Kent Davis entered guilty pleas Monday in the attack on Ralph Weems IV, a military veteran who was left in a coma for a time.
The attack followed a confrontation at a Waffle House where Weems' friend said they were told the place wasn't safe for white people after Ferguson. Weems and his friend then moved on to the nearby Huddle House, where Weems was surrounded in the parking lot.
West Point Police Chief Tim Brinkley said at the time that it wasn't clear if the assaults were motivated by racism.
McMillian and Davis will be sentenced Friday in Clay County Circuit Court. Courtez McMillian of Okolona, pleaded guilty in April and was released after being jailed for 20 months.
___
6:30 p.m.
A second northeast Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault over a 2014 beating in a restaurant parking lot.
WCBI-TV reports that Kent Davis of Okolona pleaded guilty Monday in Clay County Circuit Court to the attack on Ralph Weems IV at a Huddle House in West Point.
The beating attracted attention over claims that black people attacked Weems because he is white. Weems was in a coma for a time after the attack.
Davis, 26 will be sentenced Friday.
Courtez McMillian of Okolona pleaded guilty in April. Most of his prison sentence was suspended, and he was released after getting credit for 20 months he had been jailed. McMillian was also sentenced to five years' probation and a $1,000 fine.
