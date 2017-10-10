Firm behind Trump-Russia dossier subpoenaed by House panel

FILE - In this July 28, 2017, file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. A political research firm behind a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's connections to Russia has been subpoenaed by the House intelligence committee. Joshua Levy, a lawyer for Fusion GPS, said in a statement Ton Oct. 10 that the subpoenas were signed by Nunes even though the Republican committee chairman stepped aside months ago from leading the panel's Russia probe. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo