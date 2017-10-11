Trump's jibe deepens feud with Tillerson; he was joking?

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, speaks following a meeting with President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Trump challenged Tillerson to “compare IQ tests,” delivering a sharp-edged ribbing that threw a bright spotlight on his seemingly shaky relationship with his top diplomat. The White House insisted he was only joking. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo