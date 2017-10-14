The Latest: Voters approve changes to Louisiana Constitution

The Latest on Louisiana's election (all times local):
10 p.m.
New provisions will be added to the Louisiana Constitution.
The state's voters backed all three constitutional amendments on Saturday's ballot, sent to them for consideration by Louisiana's state lawmakers.
Winning support were provisions that will:
—Create a property tax break for all property delivered to a construction site for use in building industrial plants, companies and houses.
—Expand a property tax exemption given to the surviving spouses of police officers and certain others who die in the line of duty to cover spouses of additional first responders, such as paramedics.
—Direct money from any new gas tax into a protected fund, to be spent on direct transportation project costs, not state employee salaries.
___
9:45 p.m.
An open seat on Louisiana's state utility regulatory agency will be filled without needing a runoff election.
Baton Rouge orthopedic surgeon Craig Greene, a Republican, bested his two GOP contenders for the position on the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
Uncertified results from the Secretary of State's Office show Greene received more than 50 percent of the vote in Saturday's election, defeating former state Reps. Damon Baldone and Lenar Whitney.
The District 2 seat represents all or part of 13 parishes, including the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Houma areas.
The PSC seat was vacated by Scott Angelle, who took a job leading the federal agency that regulates offshore oil and gas drilling. The runoff will fill the remaining term through 2018. Baldone has been Gov. John Bel Edwards' interim appointee to the commission.
___
8 p.m.
Polls have closed in Louisiana's election, where candidates have struggled to draw attention to several low-profile races, including one to fill the vacant state treasurer's seat.
Voting wrapped up at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Six candidates are vying to be Louisiana's next treasurer — the state's chief money manager. Republican John Kennedy left the seat after 17 years after his U.S. Senate election. The race is expected to be decided in a Nov. 18 runoff among the top two vote-getters Saturday.
In addition, voters cast ballots to decide whether to add three new provisions to Louisiana's constitution. In 13 parishes, they were choosing among three Republicans vying for a vacant seat on Louisiana's utility regulatory board, the Public Service Commission.
Municipal positions also were on the ballot in many areas.
___
8:10 a.m.
Louisiana voters are casting ballots in a fall election to fill the state treasurer's seat, decide whether to add new provisions to the state constitution and settle municipal competitions.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday. They close at 8 p.m.
The races seem to have drawn little interest, and Secretary of State Tom Schedler predicts a dismal turnout, around 15 percent.
Six candidates are vying to be Louisiana's next treasurer, the state's chief money manager.
Three Republicans are vying for a vacant position on Louisiana's utility regulatory board, the Public Service Commission. The most high-profile municipal race is in New Orleans, where 18 candidates are competing to be the next mayor.
Runoffs, as needed, will be Nov. 18.
___
6 a.m.
Louisiana is holding a special statewide election to choose the next state treasurer, filling a seat that is open for the first time in nearly two decades.
Also on Saturday's ballot are three proposals to add new provisions to the Louisiana Constitution, selection of the next member of Louisiana's Public Service Commission and municipal races around the state.
Polls open Saturday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time.
Turnout is expected to be low since the races have drawn little interest. Races will head to a Nov. 18 runoff if no contender tops 50 percent.
Top of the ballot is the treasurer's race. Six candidates are in the competition to be Louisiana's chief money manager. Republican John Kennedy left the seat after his U.S. Senate election.
