National Politics

20 law enforcement officers honored for exemplary service

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 9:05 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Twenty New Hampshire law enforcement officers are being honored by the state's congressional delegation for their exemplary service.

The New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Awards were started in 1998 by former U.S. Reps. Charles Bass and John E. Sununu. Award recipients are selected by an independent committee of current and retired federal, state, county and local officials.

This year's awards were given out on Friday and included awards for heroism in extreme circumstances, dedication and professionalism and groups of officers who worked together in dangerous situations.

Recipients include members of the New Hampshire state police, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and police departments in Manchester, Farmington, Hampstead, Goffstown and Milton.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

    There are big changes ahead for Americans hoping to travel to Cuba. President Trump overhauled one of President Obama's signature foreign policy accomplishments today.

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:08

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers
Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 1:21

Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman
A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 2:01

A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game

View More Video