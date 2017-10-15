National Politics

While many stymied by FEMA, Nashville wins flood challenges

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 9:17 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

While Federal Emergency Management Agency denials and reversals have roiled some communities following natural disasters, officials in Tennessee's capital have been unusually successful at winning their appeals.

An analysis by The Associated Press found that over the past decade, FEMA has denied two-thirds of all appeals sought by local governments and nonprofit groups to protect or rebuild communities hit by hurricanes, floods, fires, earthquakes, tornadoes or other major disasters.

But the experience in Nashville has been notably different in the aftermath of the city's 2010 flood. Nashville won or has been partially granted 21 of the city's 22 FEMA appeals.

Many of those appeals relate to damage to the Dry Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and other infrastructure damaged by the historic flooding of the Cumberland River and its tributaries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

    There are big changes ahead for Americans hoping to travel to Cuba. President Trump overhauled one of President Obama's signature foreign policy accomplishments today.

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:08

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers
Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 1:21

Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman
A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 2:01

A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game

View More Video