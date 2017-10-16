The Latest: Review finds Phoenix police not violating SB1070

The Latest on a lawmaker's complaint alleging Phoenix police are violating SB 1070, a tough Arizona immigration law (all times local):
1:45 p.m.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich had determined that Phoenix police are not violating a 2010 law state known as SB 1070 that requires them to inquire about the legal status of people they suspect of being illegally in the country.
Republican Sen. John Kavanagh complained last month that a new police policy illegally restricts when officers can make those inquiries. Brnovich investigated and rejected the complaint on Monday.
The written opinion from Brnovich's office says the police operations order affirms the provisions of SB 1070 requiring police to check the immigration status of people they detain. It also specifically rejected Kavanagh's allegation that enforcement was banned by the policy on school grounds in all cases.
Lawyers for Phoenix had argued that the policy complied with state law.
