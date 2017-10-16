National Politics

Group launches campaign for civil justice reform in Arkansas

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 10:46 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A coalition of business and health care groups wants to change the way lawsuits are filed and adjudicated in Arkansas.

Arkansans for Jobs and Justice filed paperwork Monday to campaign for a proposed constitutional amendment that goes before Arkansas voters in November 2018.

Civil justice reform legislation supported by the Arkansas Medical Society was adopted in 2003. David Wroten, executive vice president of the Arkansas Medical Society, says the Arkansas Supreme Court has nullified portions of the legislation since then.

Supporters of proposals in other states have said the guidelines help block frivolous lawsuits and reduce malpractice and liability insurance costs for doctors and businesses. But trial attorneys and others say they place unconstitutional barriers to the right to go to court and seek judicial remedies for injuries and wrongful acts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

    There are big changes ahead for Americans hoping to travel to Cuba. President Trump overhauled one of President Obama's signature foreign policy accomplishments today.

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:08

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers
Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 1:21

Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman
A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 2:01

A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game

View More Video