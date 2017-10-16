Bannon-backed PAC backs Wisconsin, Arizona Senate candidates

National Politics

Associated Press

October 16, 2017 9:01 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa

The political action committee affiliated with Steve Bannon is supporting a retired Marine over a veteran legislator in Wisconsin's Republican Senate primary.

Officials with Great America PAC say it is backing Kevin Nicholson over Leah Vukmir in the race to face Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat seeking her second term in 2018.

A spokesman says the group is also supporting former state Sen. Kelli Ward over incumbent Sen. Jeff Flake, an outspoken Trump critic, in Arizona's GOP primary.

Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, has said he's planning a "populist nationalist conservative revolt" as part of a "war on the Republican establishment."

He has pledged to recruit primary challengers to all GOP senators seeking re-election, except Ted Cruz of Texas.

