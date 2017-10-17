Remains of WWII Marine from NY being reinterred at Arlington

A Marine from New York whose remains were recovered on a Pacific island 72 years after he died in battle is being reinterred at Arlington National Cemetery.
The Pentagon announced earlier this year the remains of 24-year-old Marine Cpl. Walter Critchley had been identified after being found on the Tarawa atoll in 2015. He'll be buried Tuesday with full military honors.
Critchley was born in 1919 Westchester County to British immigrant parents who had met in New York. The family lived in New Rochelle until moving to Derby, outside Buffalo, in the late 1920s. In the mid-1930s his family moved to Long Island, where Critchley attended Valley Stream High School.
He also attended high school in Morristown, New Jersey.
Critchley joined the Marines in 1942. He was killed in 1943.
