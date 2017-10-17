National Politics

Ex-prosecutor, state legislator sentenced for larceny, theft

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 1:39 AM

CODY, Wyo.

A former Park County deputy prosecutor and state legislator has been sentenced to a 15-day jail term, 20 days house arrest, three years of probation, 240 hours of community service and a restitution payment for allegations that he stole $9,600 in Park County Bar Association funds.

The Cody Enterprise reports that Sam Krone was sentenced last week for felony larceny and misdemeanor theft charges. Five other counts, including two additional felonies, were dismissed as part of Krone's plea agreement.

Krone's jail term can be served during the course of the next six months, at his discretion.

Krone is accused of stealing the money during his more than 10-year tenure as the Park County Bar Association's treasurer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

    There are big changes ahead for Americans hoping to travel to Cuba. President Trump overhauled one of President Obama's signature foreign policy accomplishments today.

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:08

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers
Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 1:21

Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman
A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 2:01

A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game

View More Video