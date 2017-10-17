National Politics

Police officer refused to testify in lawsuit over shooting

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 10:54 PM

CHICAGO

A Chicago police officer has refused to testify in a federal lawsuit relating to a shooting that left his friend permanently disabled.

Officer Patrick Kelly on Tuesday evoked this Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself when questioned by attorneys for the family of Michael LaPorta. The family contends there is "overwhelming evidence" Kelly shot LaPorta. Their lawyer also alleges the Chicago Police Department worked to protect Kelly.

Kelly evoked the Fifth Amendment when asked directly whether he shot LaPorta in 2010, and whether he tampered with or removed evidence.

LaPorta was shot after he and Kelly spent the night drinking with other off-duty police officers.

A lawyer representing the city insists LaPorta's family "cannot prove that Kelly shot LaPorta." Meanwhile, Chicago police is taking a second look at the incident. Kelly remains on the force but has been assigned to administrative duties.

