Grand jury says 3 Des Moines offices justified in shooting

A grand jury has decided three Des Moines police officers were justified in a fatal shooting of a woman who had fired a shot after running from a car.
Polk County Attorney John Sarcone told The Des Moines Register the grand jury decided Tuesday that officers Brian Buck, Brandon Holtan and Brady Pratt wouldn't be indicted in connection with the July 5 death of 29-year-old Tiffany Lynn Potter.
The incident began when the officers started following Potter's car at about 2 a.m. Holtan fatally shot Potter after she ran from her car and fired a shot. The officers weren't injured.
A search of Potter's car found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Following her death, her family acknowledged she had long struggled with drug addiction.
Holtan remained on administrative duty Wednesday pending an internal police department review. Buck and Pratt have returned to their regular assignments.
