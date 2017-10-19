Former county attorney running for 1st District seat

National Politics

October 19, 2017 8:04 AM

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

A former county attorney says he's seeking the Democratic nomination for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District in 2018, a little over a week after Democrat Carol Shea-Porter said she plans to step down at the end of her term.

Lincoln Soldati, of Portsmouth, has served nine terms as Strafford County Attorney. He also served as mayor of Somersworth and on its school board.

Soldati, who announced his candidacy Wednesday, said like Shea-Porter, he pledges to refuse all campaign contributions from corporate PACs and Washington lobbyists.

He said the Republican-controlled Congress is too afraid to stand up to President Donald Trump.

Other Democrats are considering running. Among the Republicans, state Sen. Andy Sanborn and former Liquor Commission Chief of Enforcement Eddie Edwards, have declared their candidacies.

