National Politics

Organizer of Castile fundraiser has plans for nonprofit

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 9:09 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

The organizer of a fundraising campaign in honor of Philando Castile has plans to make it a self-sustaining nonprofit to help feed children.

Castile was an elementary school cafeteria supervisor who was fatally shot by a police officer last year in suburban St. Paul, Minnesota.

Philando Feeds the Children has already wiped out the $60,000 school lunch debt for the entire St. Paul school district with more than $80,000 raised. The online fundraiser had an original goal of $5,000 to pay the lunch debt at J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet where students affectionately called Castile "Mr. Phil."

The lunch debt accumulates when students can't pay for their meals.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that organizer Pam Fergus wants to raise enough money to extend the lunch debt donations beyond St. Paul.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

    There are big changes ahead for Americans hoping to travel to Cuba. President Trump overhauled one of President Obama's signature foreign policy accomplishments today.

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:08

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers
Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 1:21

Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman
A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 2:01

A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game

View More Video