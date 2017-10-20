Ahoy! 'Old Ironsides,' world's oldest warship, sailing again

FILE - In this July 24, 2017 file photo, the USS Constitution, also known as Old Ironsides, is docked at the Charlestown Navy Yard, in Boston. The USS Constitution is about to set sail for the first time in three years to celebrate the Navy's birthday and the anniversary of the Constitution's first launch, after it was newly refurbished. The world's oldest commissioned warship will set sail from Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston on Friday, Oct. 20. Steven Senne, File AP Photo