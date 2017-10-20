National Politics

Attorney general candidates Herring, Adams meet in debate

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 2:08 AM

LEESBURG, Va.

Virginia's candidates for attorney general are facing off in a debate.

Democratic incumbent Mark Herring is seeking a second term in next month's elections. His opponent, Republican John Adams, is making his first run for public office.

Herring, a former state senator from Loudoun County, made headlines as attorney general when he refused to defend Virginia's ban on same-sex marriage in federal court.

Adams, a Richmond-area native and a former clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has criticized Herring for refusing to defend the state's ban.

Friday morning's hour-long debate is being sponsored by the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

    There are big changes ahead for Americans hoping to travel to Cuba. President Trump overhauled one of President Obama's signature foreign policy accomplishments today.

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:08

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers
Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 1:21

Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman
A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 2:01

A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game

View More Video