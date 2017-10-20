Senator disciplined over inappropriate touching allegations

Oregon state Senate President Peter Courtney says he has stripped Republican Sen. Jeff Kruse of all his committee assignments because of "ongoing workplace issues which Sen. Kruse has failed to resolve."
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Courtney made the move Friday, describing the discipline of the senator from Roseburg as "unprecedented." The move takes away Kruse's ability to introduce and influence legislation.
The sanctions come days after Democratic Sen. Sara Gelser of Corvallis posted on Twitter that she had been subject to inappropriate touching by at least one Senate Republican.
When the newspaper asked Courtney whether Kruse was disciplined for inappropriate touching, Courtney said "the personnel issues have been identified in this conversation."
"The inappropriate behavior I completely categorically deny," Kruse said in an email.
