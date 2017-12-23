National Politics

Sheriff says no serious injuries in Vermont school bus crash

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 08:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HYDE PARK, Vt.

A Vermont sheriff's department says a number of high school students suffered minor injuries after the bus they were riding in was hit by a car that had rear ended the vehicle in front of it.

The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says nine of the 34 students who were riding the Lamoille Union High School bus on Vermont Route 15 at about 3:20 p.m. Friday were evaluated at the scene of the crash, but none were taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred when an east-bound car driven by 20-year-old Allysha Taylor of Johnson crossed into the oncoming lane while attempting to avoid the vehicle she hit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

    There are big changes ahead for Americans hoping to travel to Cuba. President Trump overhauled one of President Obama's signature foreign policy accomplishments today.

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:08

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers
Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 1:21

Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman
A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 2:01

A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game

View More Video