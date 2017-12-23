Sheriff says no serious injuries in Vermont school bus crash

A Vermont sheriff's department says a number of high school students suffered minor injuries after the bus they were riding in was hit by a car that had rear ended the vehicle in front of it.
The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says nine of the 34 students who were riding the Lamoille Union High School bus on Vermont Route 15 at about 3:20 p.m. Friday were evaluated at the scene of the crash, but none were taken to the hospital.
The crash occurred when an east-bound car driven by 20-year-old Allysha Taylor of Johnson crossed into the oncoming lane while attempting to avoid the vehicle she hit.
