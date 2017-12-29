National Politics

Appeal denied for death row inmate convicted of killing wife

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 04:34 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

A federal appeals court has denied an Arizona death row inmate's appeal convicted of killing his wife, overturning a lower court's ruling that the man received ineffective assistance of counsel.

A ruling Thursday by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says Michael Apelt's defense was deficient but that Arizona courts' findings that the deficiency didn't harm Apelt's defense weren't unreasonable.

Apelt and his brother, Rudi, were convicted of killing Michael's U.S.-born wife in 1988 in Pinal County in hopes of cashing in on a $400,000 insurance policy. Rudi is serving a life term.

The brothers are German nationals who had received arrived in the United States when the killing occurred.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

    There are big changes ahead for Americans hoping to travel to Cuba. President Trump overhauled one of President Obama's signature foreign policy accomplishments today.

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:08

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers
Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 1:21

Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman
A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 2:01

A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game

View More Video