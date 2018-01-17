Ex-Indiana child services director hired by attorney general

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Wednesday that he is hiring the state's former child welfare chief, who resigned from her post last month in a blistering letter that accused Gov. Eric Holcomb of making changes and cuts at her agency that "all but ensure children will die."
The move by Hill to hire former Department of Child Services Director Mary Beth Bonaventura raised eyebrows at the Statehouse. It's just the latest break the Republican attorney general has made from Holcomb, who as governor is the de facto leader of the state GOP.
Hill's office did not respond to a question over whether Hill is deliberately trying to stoke a feud with Holcomb.
"I'm extremely pleased to bring aboard a leader of such caliber as Judge Bonaventura," Hill said in a statement. "Her breadth of experience and depth of knowledge will continue to prove indispensable assets to the citizens of Indiana as she steps into this next phase of her distinguished public service."
Holcomb's office declined to comment on Hill's hiring of Bonaventura.
"We wish her well in this new chapter," said spokeswoman Stephanie Wilson.
Mike Murphy, a Republican strategist and former state lawmaker, said it could be "a mercy hiring" or it could be that "Hill is trying to stake out his ground as the most powerful Republican officeholder in the state."
"What he doesn't understand is the governor always wins," Murphy said.
Since his 2016 election in which he became the single greatest vote-getter in state history, Hill has sought to build up his profile, often issuing news releases trumpeting his appearances on Fox News, or his views on issues that have a seemingly limited connection to the businesses of his office.
Hill notably opposed a law Holcomb pushed last year that allowed for an expansion of needle exchanges to combat outbreaks of disease among intravenous drug users. Public health experts say such exchanges are effective and credit one in Scott County for curtailing an HIV outbreak there.
Hill has also spoken out against a law Holcomb signed allowing children with severe forms of epilepsy to be treated with cannabidiol, which is derived from the marijuana plant but contains little or no THC, the component that makes you high. Hill declared it "illegal" and called for an end to its sales, despite studies that have found it effective.
Hill's office did not say how much Bonaventura will be paid, whether her "special counsel" position was newly created, or what her work portfolio will include. Bonaventura was not made available for an interview.
A well-respected former Lake County juvenile judge with more than 30 years' experience in the field, Bonaventura was appointed to lead the Department of Child Services in 2013 by then-Gov. Mike Pence.
Problems quietly festering at the agency erupted into public view last month when Bonaventura penned her scathing resignation letter accusing Holcomb's office of mismanagement and cuts in the midst of a surge of caseloads fueled by the opioid crisis.
"I choose to resign, rather than be complicit in decreasing the safety, permanency and well-being of children who have nowhere else to turn," she wrote.
Holcomb's allies have accused her of poorly administering the office and blowing through money budgeted for the agency. However, Holcomb himself has refused to publicly address the specific allegations Bonaventura has made against his office.
