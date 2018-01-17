National Politics

Alaska governor proposes bills to address crime

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 08:21 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker is proposing legislation that would stiffen the penalties for distributing larger quantities of drugs and would allow judges to consider out-of-state criminal histories when determining bail and release conditions.

He says current state laws for drug distribution have little deterrent effect on those importing larger amounts of drugs into the state.

Walker also wants to allow the state attorney general to schedule controlled substances by regulation on an emergency basis as a way to address emergent new drugs.

The bills are part of a suite of measures that Walker sees as proactive steps to improve public safety.

  • NFL national-anthem protest reaction: From a season-ticket burning to a Mike Ditka rant

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala., on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Since then protests and outbursts have come from all corners of the country.

