Former sergeant loses appeal on sex crimes conviction

NFL national-anthem protest reaction: From a season-ticket burning to a Mike Ditka rant

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala., on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Since then protests and outbursts have come from all corners of the country.