National Politics

Former sergeant loses appeal on sex crimes conviction

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 09:05 AM

EVERETT, Wash.

A former Washington police sergeant failed to convince a court to overturn a conviction for sex crimes involving his kids' teenage baby sitter.

The Everett Herald reports the state Court of Appeals says Carlos Alberto Martinez' argument was unpersuasive.

Martinez was found guilty in 2015 of voyeurism and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct for secretly videotaping a 15-year-old baby sitter while she took showers in 2004 in the bathroom of his Monroe home.

Martinez, who spent nearly two decades as a police officer in Monroe, was sentenced to 14 months in prison — time he has yet to serve while pursuing his appeals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Martinez argued his rights were violated when detectives examined a mirror image of his computer hard drive without a warrant.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NFL national-anthem protest reaction: From a season-ticket burning to a Mike Ditka rant

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala., on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Since then protests and outbursts have come from all corners of the country.

NFL national-anthem protest reaction: From a season-ticket burning to a Mike Ditka rant

NFL national-anthem protest reaction: From a season-ticket burning to a Mike Ditka rant 1:36

NFL national-anthem protest reaction: From a season-ticket burning to a Mike Ditka rant
What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:08

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers
Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 1:21

Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman

View More Video