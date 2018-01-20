National Politics

Presque Isle considers bids for air service

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 10:12 AM

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine

The Presque Isle City Council meets Monday to consider proposals for air service to the Northern Maine Regional Airport.

WAGM-TV reports that the current, two-year contract expires in June, and six carriers are competing to be the major service provider.

The Airport Advisory Committee comprised of business and economic leaders from the area has recommended accepting a United proposal for flights to Newark, New Jersey. Officials say that would county residents to fly anywhere in the United System from Presque Isle.

The Federal Aviation Administration gets the final say.

Alaska-based Pen Air currently provides service to and from Presque Isle under the FAA's Essential Service Program. It offers daily flights to Boston, but passengers have to switch to another airline to continue travel to other destinations.

