Sheriff's office: Gun used to shoot deputy is found in pond

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 07:24 AM

LEBANON, Ohio

Authorities say the gun used in a shooting that wounded a southwestern Ohio sheriff's deputy has been found more than a year and a half later.

WCPO-TV reports that the rifle was recovered from a pond in Deerfield Township, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Cincinnati.

Sgt. John Smith of the Warren County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that a civilian found the gun on private property.

The weapon was missing when officers arrested shooting suspect Mohammed Laghaoui after an hours-long manhunt in June 2016.

The now 21-year-old Laghaoui was sentenced to 36 years in prison for shooting and injuring his father and a Warren County deputy who responded to the domestic dispute.

Defense attorneys argued that Laghaoui should have been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

