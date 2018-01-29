The Latest: House panel to interview Bannon on Wednesday

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a TV news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington. Collins on Sunday, Jan. 28, said President Donald Trump would be "best served" by keeping a public silence on an independent investigation into his 2016 campaign's contacts with Russia in the wake of news reports of attempted presidential interference and urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo