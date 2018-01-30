Rally held after sheriff banned in-person jail visits

A rally was held after a sheriff in Tennessee banned in-person jail visits in 2014.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Monday's rally to highlight a report's findings drew about 50-60 people calling for a return to face-to-face visits.
Sheriff Jimmy "J.J." Jones banned in-person jail visits, citing safety and contraband concerns.
According to the report, inmate assaults on guards and each other have increased since the change, while cases of contraband smuggled into the jail have stayed roughly the same.
The report shows that commissions from electronic visitation fees paid by families have netted the sheriff's office nearly $70,000.
The newspaper reports that Knox County Sheriff' Office officials didn't respond to claims made in the report.
