National Politics

GOP's Campbell seeds Senate bid with $744K of own money

The Associated Press

February 01, 2018 07:41 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

Republican state Sen. Tom Campbell says he's raised more than $1 million for his U.S. Senate campaign, with nearly three-quarters of it coming from himself.

Campbell is one of two Republicans hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

Campaign spokesman Mike Schrimpf says the Grafton potato farmer put $744,000 into his bid, and raised about $276,000 from more than 1,500 donors. Schrimpf declined to say how much cash the campaign had on hand.

Heitkamp's campaign said Thursday she has raised more than $7.7 million and has about $4.4 million cash on hand.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former North Dakota Republican Party chairman Gary Emineth announced this week he'll also seek the GOP nomination.

  Comments  