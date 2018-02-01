Providence mayor reports $664,000 in campaign funds

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has already raised several hundred thousand dollars more than his opponents ahead of his campaign for re-election.
WPRI-TV reports a disclosure filed Wednesday with the state Board of Elections shows the Democrat raised $174,000 between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. He now has $664,000 on hand.
Fellow Democrat Kobi Dennis has raised $18,700 since announcing his campaign in October. He has $2,600 on hand. A third opponent, Democrat Chris Young, says he plans to run again for mayor, but has rarely raised money in past campaigns.
Elorza has said his administration has focused on city finances, infrastructure, schools and long-term planning. He says the city ended the fiscal year with a $7.2 million surplus.
Elorza is seeking a second term.
