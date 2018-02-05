State lawmaker launches bid for 2nd District US House seat

A Democratic state representative says he's running for the U.S. House seat representing the Little Rock area and central Arkansas.
State Rep. Clarke Tucker announced his bid Monday for the 2nd Congressional District, becoming the third Democrat to run in hopes of unseating Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill.
Tucker has served in the Arkansas House since 2015. He says he was motivated to run for the U.S. House seat after battling cancer last year, saying he "could no longer stand by and watch" as Congress worked to undo the Affordable Care Act.
Hill is seeking his third term after first being elected to the seat in 2014.
Never miss a local story.
Two other Democrats, Gwendolynn Combs and Paul Spencer, previously announced their bids for the 2nd District nomination.
Comments