The Latest: Hispanic caucus wants to condemn GOP lawmaker

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:36 NFL national-anthem protest reaction: From a season-ticket burning to a Mike Ditka rant Pause 1:08 What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:21 Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 2:01 A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 2:19 NC nurses join rally in D.C. 1:35 President Obama's Commutations 2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama 0:52 Garinger High students march 0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants 1:07 World Hijab Day Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

In November, a video team from Brookings Productions visited the U.S.-Mexico border region and captured these aerial images of where President Trump has proposed to build his border wall. Brookings Productions

In November, a video team from Brookings Productions visited the U.S.-Mexico border region and captured these aerial images of where President Trump has proposed to build his border wall. Brookings Productions