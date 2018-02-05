Bill to create way to change gender designation clears panel

In this Jan. 25, 2018, photo, shows Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, looks on during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. A panel of Utah lawmakers is approving a plan creating a process for transgender people to legally change their gender through the courts, though not without some disagreement. Republican sponsor Weiler says he will keep working on the plan as it moves to consideration by the full Utah Senate. Rick Bowmer AP Photo