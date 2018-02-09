Walker goes off list in making pick to Alaska Senate seat

Gov. Bill Walker has appointed Randall Kowalke to the Alaska Senate seat vacated last month by Republican Mike Dunleavy of Wasilla.
In doing so, Walker strayed from a list of candidates advanced by district GOP leaders, drawing a rebuke from Alaska GOP chairman Tuckerman Babcock, who considered it an affront to the process.
Babcock says he has "no doubt" Senate Republicans will reject the appointment.
When there is a legislative vacancy, state law requires the person appointed be from the same party as the person who left. Traditionally, the parties send a list of names to the governor for consideration.
Never miss a local story.
The governor isn't bound to the list but the appointment is subject to confirmation, in this case, by Senate Republicans.
Walker called Kowalke "the best person to represent this district."
Comments