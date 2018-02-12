National Politics

Coleman drops out of race for Minnesota governor

The Associated Press

February 12, 2018 09:04 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman is dropping out of the race for governor.

The three-term mayor was among the first Democratic candidates to enter the wide-open race to replace outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton. But he won just 11 percent of the votes in last week's precinct caucus polling for a disappointing fourth-place finish.

Coleman says the field of Democratic candidates is strong even after his exit. He's the second candidate to drop out, narrowing what was once a field of six major candidates.

Former House Speaker Paul Thissen (TEE'-suhn) quit the race after a last-place finish last week. Rep. Tim Walz, State Auditor Rebecca Otto and state Reps. Erin Murphy and Tina Liebling remain in the race.

