Trump announces his intent to nominate Kleeh as judge

President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Thomas S. Kleeh of West Virginia as a U.S. District Court judge.
A statement on the White House website Monday said that Kleeh will serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia if confirmed.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito tells news outlets she's pleased that Trump has nominated Kleeh to serve West Virginia in the judiciary. Capito says Kleeh will bring vast experience to the bench.
Kleeh is a member of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC. Since 2015, he has served as staff counsel for the West Virginia Senate's Judiciary Committee.
The nomination now will go before the U.S. Senate for the confirmation process.
