Trump at last denounces abuse; Kelly's future in doubt

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:36 NFL national-anthem protest reaction: From a season-ticket burning to a Mike Ditka rant Pause 1:08 What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:21 Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 2:01 A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 2:19 NC nurses join rally in D.C. 1:35 President Obama's Commutations 2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama 0:52 Garinger High students march 0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants 1:07 World Hijab Day Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

FBI Director Christopher Wray provided new details that call into question the White House timeline leading up to the departure of former staff secretary Rob Porter. Wray tells senators that the FBI administratively closed its file on Porter, who was operating under a temporary security clearance, in January, a month before he departed amid domestic abuse allegations. Wray says the FBI provided information to the White House on Porter in November, "then earlier this month we received some additional information and we passed that on as well." POOL via AP

FBI Director Christopher Wray provided new details that call into question the White House timeline leading up to the departure of former staff secretary Rob Porter. Wray tells senators that the FBI administratively closed its file on Porter, who was operating under a temporary security clearance, in January, a month before he departed amid domestic abuse allegations. Wray says the FBI provided information to the White House on Porter in November, "then earlier this month we received some additional information and we passed that on as well." POOL via AP