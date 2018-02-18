Ex-wife of former White House aide says Hatch has apologized

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, the president pro tempore, arrives at the Capitol for weekly policy meetings, in Washington. Colbie Holderness, an ex-wife of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter said Sunday, Feb. 18, that she has received a letter of apology from Hatch, the Utah Republican who defended his former aide from "a vile attack" after Holderness and another ex-wife accused Porter of domestic abuse. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo