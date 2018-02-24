Rick Gates leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Gates, a former top adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign pleaded guilty in the special counsel's Russia investigation to federal conspiracy and false statements charges.
National Politics

Ex-Trump aide pleads guilty, will cooperate in Russia probe

By CHAD DAY, TOM LoBIANCO and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

February 24, 2018 12:32 AM

WASHINGTON

Rick Gates' guilty plea to federal conspiracy and false-statements charges turns him from defendant to cooperating witness in the special counsel's probe of President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia's interference.

The plea by Gates, a former senior adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign, revealed he will help special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation in "any and all matters."

With his cooperation, Gates gives Mueller a witness willing to provide information on one-time campaign chairman Paul Manafort's finances and political consulting work in Ukraine — and someone who had access at the highest levels of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Gates admitted to charges of conspiring against the U.S. government related to fraud and unregistered foreign lobbying, as well as lying to federal authorities in a recent interview.

