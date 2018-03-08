In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, police negotiate with a man on Ocean Boulevard near Chestnut in downtown Long Beach, Calif. Long Beach police say Donald McFarlane of Oregon ranted and waved a handgun Wednesday during a two-hour standoff that prompted the lockdown of nearby City Hall. Negotiators spoke with McFarlane as he stood by a white van but police say officers opened fire after he pointed a gun at them. The 53-year-old McFarlane died at a hospital.
In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, police negotiate with a man on Ocean Boulevard near Chestnut in downtown Long Beach, Calif. Long Beach police say Donald McFarlane of Oregon ranted and waved a handgun Wednesday during a two-hour standoff that prompted the lockdown of nearby City Hall. Negotiators spoke with McFarlane as he stood by a white van but police say officers opened fire after he pointed a gun at them. The 53-year-old McFarlane died at a hospital. Los Angeles Daily News via AP Brittany Murray

Armed man shot during Southern California standoff dies

The Associated Press

March 08, 2018 09:48 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif.

A man who was shot by police after he threatened to blow up a federal building in Southern California has died.

Long Beach police say Donald McFarlane of Oregon ranted and waved a handgun Wednesday during a two-hour standoff that prompted the lockdown of nearby City Hall.

Negotiators spoke with McFarlane as he stood by a white van but police say officers opened fire after he pointed a gun at them. The 53-year-old McFarlane died at a hospital.

Police say the gun turned out to be a pellet gun. No explosives were found in his van.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the confrontation.

