Florida legislators rush to finish work in final hours

Rushing to meet a looming deadline, Florida legislators were trying to wrap up most of the work in the final hours, but they were in danger of ending their work without passing some major bills.
Legislators must act on dozens of bills by midnight Friday, or the legislation will be lost for another year. The annual session normally runs 60 days.
This year's session was upended by the mass shooting in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed. Legislators spent hours on a sweeping gun and school safety bill that they passed earlier this week and which was signed into law Friday by Gov. Rick Scott. But many other measures fell by the wayside as a result including a bill that would have fully banned texting while driving.
The one bill legislators must pass every year is the state budget. They won't vote on the budget until Sunday, because state law requires the budget to be finished 72 hours before a final vote.
But legislators will only consider budget-related bills during the extended period and nothing else.
That caused a frantic scramble on everything else.
Legislative leaders late in the day declared that a proposed gambling bill was dead for the session.
It wasn't clear if legislators were going to pass a bill dealing with sexual harassment months after state government was roiled by scandals. Sen. Jack Latvala stepped down after an investigation found evidence of sexual misconduct, Democratic Sen. Jeff Clemens resigned after admitting to an extramarital affair with a lobbyist and Public Service Commission appointee Ritch Workman stepped down after a senator accused him of touching her inappropriately.
Another major bill in jeopardy was a measure designed to battle the state's opioid epidemic. It is a top priority for Gov. Rick Scott.
The House and Senate were at a stalemate over whether the bill should have dedicated funding for Vivitrol, an opioid antagonist that helps prevent heroin and opioid dependency. The Senate has included more than $5 million for it in their legislation.
Rep. Carlos Trujillo, a Miami Republican and the House budget chairman, said that "holding up the passage of vital addiction services legislation while demanding one company receive over $5 million of taxpayer money every year puts profits before people."
