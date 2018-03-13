National Politics

Rep. Black, husband donate $250k to Medal of Honor center

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 02:34 AM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black and her husband have donated $250,000 to help build a new Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga.

According to a news release from the center, the contribution by the congresswoman and Dr. David Black comes as the center seeks to raise $6 million for a new facility at the former Visitors Center building in the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza.

The donation comes after the center raised almost $1.3 million in the first phase of its fundraising campaign.

The center is slated to open in 2020. It will be a 19,000-square-foot facility to pay tribute to the 32 Medal of Honor recipients from Tennessee.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Black is running for governor of Tennessee alongside three other leading Republicans and two main Democrats.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NFL national-anthem protest reaction: From a season-ticket burning to a Mike Ditka rant

View More Video