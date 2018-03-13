National Politics

Voters to choose new member of Mississippi House

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 02:37 AM

BRANDON, Miss.

Some Mississippi residents are voting in a runoff election to fill the vacant state House seat.

Candidates Fred Shanks and Bob Morrow are contesting Tuesday's election for state House District 60, which represents parts of Rankin County.

Shanks and Morrow led February's four-candidate primary, with 43 percent and 39 percent of nearly 2,000 votes.

Tuesday's winner will fill the final two years of Republican John Moore's term the Legislature. Moore, of Brandon, resigned from the House in December after being accused of sexual harassment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Though Mississippi special election candidates forgo party labels, both Shanks and Morrow identify as Republicans. Shanks is a former Brandon alderman and Morrow is a current Rankin County supervisor.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NFL national-anthem protest reaction: From a season-ticket burning to a Mike Ditka rant

View More Video