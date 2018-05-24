People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 24, 2018. North Korea carried out what it said is the demolition of its nuclear test site Thursday, setting off a series of explosions over several hours in the presence of foreign journalists.The signs read: " North Korea demolishes nuclear test site ."
People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 24, 2018. North Korea carried out what it said is the demolition of its nuclear test site Thursday, setting off a series of explosions over several hours in the presence of foreign journalists.The signs read: " North Korea demolishes nuclear test site ." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo

National Politics

Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea

The Associated Press

May 24, 2018 10:22 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump canceled the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un Thursday, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from the North.

Trump said in a letter to Kim released by the White House that based on the statement, he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." He added that the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, "but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

The North Korean statement that he referred to called Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy" for his comments on the North and said North Korea is just as ready to meet the U.S. in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table

Trump said in his letter that the world is losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth" now that their summit has been canceled.

The president agreed to the historic sit-down in March after months of trading insults and nuclear threats with the North Korean leader. But after criticism from North Korea, Trump cast doubt this week on whether the meeting would happen.

