Sisolak, Giunchigliani spar over campaign funds, shooting

Clark County Commissioners Steve Sisolak and Chris Giunchigliani are sparring over campaign funds, the Las Vegas Strip mass shooting and which of the two Democrats is more qualified to be Nevada's next governor.
Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN'-ee) and Sisolak (SIHS'-oh-lahk) met in a debate Thursday night hosted by The Nevada Independent and KTNV-TV.
It's their second debate this week and comes two days before early voting starts in the race.
Giunchigliani says she's most qualified because of her state and local experience as a member of the powerful Clark County Commission and a former legislator.
Sisolak is chairman of the Clark County Commission and a former businessman who says fresh people and ideas are needed in Carson City.
