Opinions differ in Ohio on when judge becomes 'candidate'

FILE – In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Bill O'Neill, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice, speaks during the Ohio Democratic Party's fifth debate in the primary race for governor at Miami (OH) University's Middletown campus in Middletown, Ohio. O'Neill's decision to remain on the court well after announcing his candidacy on Oct. 29, 2017, prompted a storm of controversy, but according to information obtained through a public records request by The Associated Press, only six people submitted comments on a proposal to clarify Ohio's rules governing the legal profession to make clear sitting judges who launch campaigns for non-judicial office must immediately step down from the bench. John Minchillo, File AP Photo