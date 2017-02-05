Mobile app would direct people to state-run liquor stores

Alcohol commissioners are weighing Utah's strict liquor laws with developing a mobile app directing tourists to state-run liquor stores.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2lcb8c7) the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control would have to ensure its app wouldn't illegally promote liquor consumption in a state where many people belong to the alcohol-prohibitive Mormon church.
Commissioner Olivia Agraz asked department staff on Tuesday to research the cost and said she's been bringing up the proposal for three years.
Executive Director Sal Petilos said the department is using the state's technology services on the project.
He said resources are thin and other projects can take precedence over the app.
The app would direct people to state-run liquor stores and show what's in stock.
